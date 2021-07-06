Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYKE. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $54.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,278,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,467,000 after acquiring an additional 335,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

