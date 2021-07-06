Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $21,402.32

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $21,402.32 and $1.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.67 or 0.00956781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.85 or 0.08581611 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

