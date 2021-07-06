Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

VBLT has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.15.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.97. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.