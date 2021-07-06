Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ VWE opened at 11.68 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 9.65 and a twelve month high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

