Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

