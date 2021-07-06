RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $424.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG opened at $289.56 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.90. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,158.24 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $71,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,097,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.