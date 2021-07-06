H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

