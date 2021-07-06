Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grenke currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.50 ($64.12).

ETR:GLJ opened at €38.00 ($44.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.60. Grenke has a twelve month low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a twelve month high of €78.25 ($92.06).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

