Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €200.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €190.25 ($223.82).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €184.35 ($216.88) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €178.74.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

