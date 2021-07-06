Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.45. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$33.42, with a volume of 90,036 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is currently 202.07%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

