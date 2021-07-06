Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.60. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$37.28, with a volume of 53,396 shares traded.

AFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital initiated coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$700.01 million and a PE ratio of -2,485.33.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

