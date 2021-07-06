Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $388.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.88. The firm has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total value of $2,490,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,304,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,301 shares of company stock valued at $79,750,576. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

