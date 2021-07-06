Global Synergy Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Global Synergy Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 7th. Global Synergy Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS GSAQU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Global Synergy Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

Get Global Synergy Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,019,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,045,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,224,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,980,000.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.