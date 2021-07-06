OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OTECU)

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:OTECU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 28th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Units stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

