Jitesh Himatlal Sodha Purchases 22,200 Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha purchased 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £54,834 ($71,640.97).

LON:PZC opened at GBX 253.50 ($3.31) on Tuesday. PZ Cussons Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 115.23 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

