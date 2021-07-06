Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $57.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WBA. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.37.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.17 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $340,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 27,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

