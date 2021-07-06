Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.33. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 26,900 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTOKY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

