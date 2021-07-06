Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.07. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 95,363 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48.
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.
