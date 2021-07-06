Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Update

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS:VCCTF opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Victoria has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

