Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,555,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 1,951,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,550.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WILLF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

