Short Interest in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rises By 22.2%

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YZCAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

YZCAY opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.93. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of -77.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.9337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.12%. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

