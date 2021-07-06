Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $16.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OAS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.10.

OAS opened at $105.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $107.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 200.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 29.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.