Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

NYSE CSL opened at $191.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.28. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $111.79 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

