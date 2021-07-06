Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.5013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.