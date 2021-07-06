KeyCorp Comments on Sempra Energy’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $134.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

