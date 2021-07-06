Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Veoneer in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.04). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veoneer’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

VNE has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

VNE stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.46. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

