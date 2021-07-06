Saratoga Investment (SAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.88 million. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAR stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $303.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

SAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

