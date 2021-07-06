Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post $0.75 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Welltower posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Welltower by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

