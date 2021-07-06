$0.59 EPS Expected for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after buying an additional 1,063,713 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after acquiring an additional 785,382 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590,046 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

