Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 230,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 453,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, ingestible extracts, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company distributes its medical products through licensed wholesale pharmacies and to licensed wholesale clients.

