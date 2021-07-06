Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (TSE:NEXA) rose 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.10 and last traded at C$11.90. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.12.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Nexa Resources to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -99.17.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

