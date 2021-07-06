TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Market Cap Tops $47,662.21

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 17% against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $47,662.21 and $1,335.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.91 or 0.00432840 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,459,563 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

