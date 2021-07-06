Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $151,649.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00136761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00166844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,451.46 or 0.99475030 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00908253 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,176,981 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

