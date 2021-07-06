Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Shares Up 1%

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 4,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 98,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Technicolor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Technicolor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Technicolor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technicolor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.