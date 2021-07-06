QunQun (QUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $361,580.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.87 or 0.00947751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.00 or 0.08402284 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.