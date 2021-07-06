DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $416.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00047729 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037629 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,527,208 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.