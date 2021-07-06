Air Partner (LON:AIR) Trading Down 0.4%

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.20 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 82.87 ($1.08). 81,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 202,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.20 ($1.09).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Air Partner in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.90. The company has a market cap of £52.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Air Partner’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Air Partner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

About Air Partner (LON:AIR)

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

