Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Trading Up 0.8%

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) shares were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 846 ($11.05) and last traded at GBX 839 ($10.96). Approximately 537,791 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 248,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832 ($10.87).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sanne Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sanne Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 742.50 ($9.70).

Get Sanne Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 748.09.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.