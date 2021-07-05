Jobchain Market Cap Tops $6.48 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $6.48 million and $200,642.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00934665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.18 or 0.08354582 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,258,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

