TrumpCoin (TRUMP) One Day Volume Tops $755.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $440,849.04 and approximately $755.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00062880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00037456 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00296631 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038205 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRUMPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.