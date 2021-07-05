Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. 37,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $201.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.