Acute Angle Cloud 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.49 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 56.3% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.75 million and $1.49 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,907.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,233.31 or 0.06586407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.57 or 0.01508698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00408454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.47 or 0.00641370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00423217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00335146 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.