Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Hits $24.62 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $32.96 million and $26,822.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $24.62 or 0.00072597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00138456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00167520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.69 or 1.00173623 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00917338 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,339,095 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars.

