$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.41. 211,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

