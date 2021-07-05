Comparing Denbury (NYSE:DEN) & Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Denbury has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -214.16% -146.78% -63.90% Black Stone Minerals 23.23% 12.19% 7.17%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $750.71 million 5.04 -$1.48 billion N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.52 $121.82 million $0.47 22.94

Black Stone Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denbury.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 0 6 0 3.00 Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00

Denbury currently has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Denbury’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Denbury is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Denbury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Denbury on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 55,987 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

