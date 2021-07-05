World Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $86,917.00 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $86,917.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, World Token has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00138203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00167011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,989.45 or 1.00251388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00911082 BTC.

About World Token

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,698,537 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

