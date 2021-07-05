Elrond Market Capitalization Tops $1.83 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $102.30 or 0.00301742 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $166.15 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00037995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.67 or 0.03081235 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,012,791 coins and its circulating supply is 17,867,447 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

