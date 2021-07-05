MASQ Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $185,277.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00139452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,852.99 or 1.00010645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00914048 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,910,686 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.