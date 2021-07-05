VITE (VITE) Price Hits $0.0483

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, VITE has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $23.42 million and $5.42 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00064052 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000225 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,017,428,625 coins and its circulating supply is 484,857,514 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

