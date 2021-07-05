DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Market Cap Hits $36.07 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.50 or 0.00918649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.85 or 0.08236256 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,585,542,651 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

